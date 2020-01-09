WATERLOO – Allen Foundation officials said thanks to strong support of its Giving Tuesday campaign, it will receive a $50,000 matching grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for support in the area of mental health.
Including the matching grant, Allen Foundation has raised $109,313 to date. The funds will benefit Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, which has been providing behavioral health services in Waterloo for more than 70 years. The center serves more than 6,000 individuals each year.
“We are incredibly excited that the grant dollars have been fully matched through exceptional generosity,” said Kaye Englin, president and CEO with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “The impact this creates is critical for Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center and those struggling to overcome mental health issues in our communities.”
“I’m grateful for all the support we received as part of this matching gift opportunity,” said Tom Eachus, executive director of Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center. “Mental health continues to be a priority in our community, and the tremendous response of our donors and the community underscores that fact.”
Donations can always be made to the Allen Foundation by visiting www.unitypoint.org/waterloo/foundation or by calling (319) 235-3960.
