Allen College receives $300,000 grant

WATERLOO – Allen College has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Pauline R. Barrett Charitable Foundation intended for the renovation of Gerard Hall.

The grant funds will primarily be used to create private office space for students and advisers to discuss individuals’ academic plans, progress and development in a more confidential manner. The renovated space will be named in recognition of Mrs. Barrett and the name will be unveiled at the grand opening.

“This investment goes beyond supporting future health care professionals. By providing enhanced learning opportunities, it will ultimately have a positive impact on the numerous patients whose lives our students will touch,” said Allen College President Dr. Jared Seliger. “We are grateful for the Pauline R. Barrett Charitable Foundation for its ongoing support of health care services throughout the region.”

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2021. Additional funds from private donations will also be used to complete technology updates including new projectors and virtual learning equipment.

