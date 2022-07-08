Allegations of racist taunts mar Waterloo East softball game at Charles City

CHARLES CITY -- A softball game between Charles City and Waterloo East on Thursday was interrupted when East High players lodged allegations of racist taunts by fans.

Before the top of the fourth inning in the Class 4A-Region 6 quarterfinal, a Trojan player ran to tell head coach Chad Adams inappropriate language that was racial in nature was being yelled by Comet fans in the center field bleachers. That claim was backed up by another player, and a conversation with the umpires followed.

Adams voiced his displeasure, and the fans eventually were ejected from the complex. Those fans were young, but it is unknown if they were all Charles City students.

After the ejection from the bleachers, the fans remained gathered behind the outfield fence. They were told to leave the complex entirely, and proceeded to yell profanities at the field for several minutes before departing. The situation caused a delay of roughly 10 minutes.

As play resumed, those same fans gathered behind a fence along the street just a short walk from the outfield fence, still within earshot of the field. They remained there for the rest of the game, continuing to yell at the field.

Charles City eventually won the contest, 9-5.

A similar incident happened in 2020 when Charles City baseball player Jeremiah Chapman was on the receiving end of racially charged language during a game against Waverly-Shell Rock. His mother, Keisha Cunnings, was at Thursday's game in Charles City, and said she is certain the Charles City fans were not saying anything racist.

“I know for a fact that the kids were chanting, but they were not making any racial slurs or anything like that," Cunnings said. "I was literally feet away from them, and if they were doing that, then I wouldn’t have any problem addressing it.”

“I think that a player heard them being kids, and they came back and told (someone). I understand that because of what happened with Jeremiah they have to take action, but I’m saying on the record that that did not happen.”

Waterloo East shortstop Aalonna Ford is adamant she knows what she heard, and Adams and fellow teammate Jocelyn Foss back her up.

They believe incidents like this happen at Waterloo East games often, and it's something they take into account when they travel.

"It’s something at East High we kind of expect," Foss said. "We go everywhere and it’s like that.”

As for what exactly was said, Ford confirmed what she heard was racial in nature without repeating the alleged words.

“They know what they did," she said. "If they’re not ashamed of what they did then that’s them, let it be. Unfortunately racism has been going on. You can’t stop something that people believe in.”

Adams said he appreciated the way the situation was handled by Charles City administrators in removing the fans quickly.

Comets head coach Brian Bohlen said he didn't hear what was said by the crowd, but accepted the right of the officials to remove fans who were disrupting the contest.

“It was the umpire’s decision," he said "They’re in charge. At that point they wanted them removed, so they were removed.”

Charles City players Natalie White and Rachel Chambers also were unaware of any racially charged language coming from the crowd, but hope it is dealt with effectively if it happened.

“It’s just kind of who you believe," Chambers said. "I didn’t hear anything, but I also didn’t hear the cheering. I just block that out. If that’s what they said then that’s inappropriate and childish.”

This is a developing story. Additional quotes and context may be added later.