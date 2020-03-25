Allamakee adds another COVID-19 case, Iowa up to 14

DES MOINES -- Allamakee County added an additional positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday while the state tallied 21 cases overall, not including Iowa's first death from coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said the number of positive cases of COVID-19 was up to 145.
One death -- the first since the start of the virus in Iowa -- was recorded Tuesday night in Dubuque. Twenty-three people are currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, while another 12 were discharged and recovering, according to IDPH.
The department noted it had also recorded over 2,500 negative tests as of Wednesday, which included testing done by the State Hygenic Lab and other private labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals include:
• Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
Allamakee County was now up to 7 cases, tied for third among Iowa counties along with Dallas and Linn counties. Johnson County continued to have the state's highest caseload, at 43 cases, and Polk County has 20 cases.
A public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold her regular press conference today at 2:30 p.m.
