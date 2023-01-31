All that jazz (and pop): Wcfsymphony chamber concert to play Andres, Copland & Milhaud

CEDAR FALLS — For anyone unfamiliar Brian Eno’s music, composer Timo Andres offers a quasi-introduction to the British pop-lectronic music pioneer, producer and songwriter in a piece to be performed Saturday by the wcfsymphony.

Andres’ “Paraphrase of Themes of Brian Eno” is on the program for the chamber orchestra concert at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The concert also will feature Aaron Copland’s “Music for the Theater” and Darius Milhaud’s “La creation du monde.”

“A couple of things inspired the Eno piece,” explained the Brooklyn, N.Y.- based Andres, also a world-class pianist. “There’s my admiration for Eno, known for his work in ambient and collage music. And when conductor Andrew Cyr (Grammy-nominated Metropolis founder) asked me write a piece to pair with my piano concerto influenced by Mozart, “Home Stretch,” I thought about Eno’s harmonies and timbres that are distinctly contemporary and of our time.”

Andres used the 19th century “trope of orchestral paraphrase to explore Eno’s music,” he said, including albums “Before and After Science,” “Another Green World” and “Apollo.”

“What I did was take five or six Eno tunes and stitched them together in a way that makes them into a new type of piece. Part of the challenge and fun was, those Eno tunes are recording studio products, mostly electronic instruments, lots of tape recorders on loops and electric guitars, and the idea of translating these sounds to an acoustic orchestra was interesting to me,” the composer explained.

Jason Weinberger will conduct the chamber orchestra, the first chamber performance since the pandemic-era video series and highlights soloists from within the orchestra. Weinberger appreciates the parallels between Andres’ modern pop inspiration and Milhaud and Copland’s works that were greatly influenced by early 20th century American jazz.

“It’s a neat program, bringing together music for smaller ensembles, but inspired by or drawing upon jazz and pop as source material. Copland is known for experimenting with jazz and jazz rhythms, and French composer Milhaud was totally taken by jazz when it made its way to France in the 1920s,” Weinberger said. “I’ve always liked working on Timo’s music and exchanging interpretations and thoughts with him.

“One thing about working on newer music is, it’s rewarding to talk to the actual composer and not having to rely solely on historical sources. Timo is such a great composer and communicator, being able to have those conversations is important.”

Andres wrote the Eno piece in 2009, “when it was a bit more of an Avant garde idea,” the composer said. “Today, it’s more commonplace. Jason and I have similar aesthetic interests and similar goals in where we see orchestra programming going. I know Jason is very much about helping audiences to see connections between different types of music, connections they have not have considered or noticed.”

There is always a hunger for renewal in classical music, he said. “That’s what classical music has always done. It’s always been a sponge for whatever contemporary influences surround composers.

We look at everything, whether we’re conscious of it or not, and it gets processed and filtered into the music we make,” Andres explained.

“That’s why the artform keeps on being interesting to me. It’s always changing.”

About 25 musicians will perform in the chamber orchestra on Saturday.

“It’s a much smaller group for the concert stage, and we’re presenting it in a different setting in the Great Hall. We’re changing up the stage setting from what we normally do and playing around with lighting. The audience will be closer to the musicians to increase a sense of intimacy,” Weinberger said.

Tickets can be purchased online at wcfsymphony.org/events, by visiting the Gallagher Bluedorn's UNItix box office, and by calling the UNItix box office at (319) 273-4849 or the wcfsymphony office at (319) 273-3373.

