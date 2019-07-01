CHARLES CITY – They have been called “America’s favorite stunt dogs” and have been featured on the "Tonight Show," "Ellen," "Queen Latifah Show," Animal Planet, National Geographic, the Rose Parade and television commercials.
And they are coming to Charles City on Friday and Saturday.
Chris Perondi’s All-Star Stunt Dogs will be featured during the annual Charles City Fourth of July Celebration, with five 30-minute shows scheduled Friday and Saturday in Central Park. A regular attraction at the Minnesota State Fair, the canine stars will amaze audiences with their back flips, handstands, big-air stunts and tricks.
“From large breed to small, you’ll be mesmerized as these dogs compete in challenges, like triathlon racing and high-jumping,” a company press release stated. “They will even leap into the air to catch flying discs and perform amazing tricks; like jumping rope, walking backwards, and doing paw-stands. The louder you cheer, the more air the dogs get. So come join the ‘Dog-Gone Fun.’”
Making these stunt dogs even more special is they have all been adopted out of pounds and shelters from across the country and turned into stars. Their mission is to promote the importance of pet adoption, spay and neutering, as well as to encourage people to be responsible pet owners.
The show will take place at 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, as well as at noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. There is no admission fee.
Please visit www.charlescitychamber.com for more information, or contact the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce at (641) 228-4234 or info@charlescitychamber.com.
