The Cedar River and nearby creeks, already in moderate flood stage, are expected to continue to rise through this weekend with more heavy rain in the forecast.
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches, with those living north of Highway 20 seeing 4 inches of rain or more, is forecast through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service bureau out of Des Moines. That extra rain, added to rain already saturating the ground and inundating local creeks and rivers, has the potential to increase flooding as well as flash flooding, or temporary flooding of streets.
Some strong or severe storms are forecast for midday Tuesday for much of northeast Iowa, with heavy rain being the most likely threat. Large hail, damaging winds and a possible tornado are possible with Tuesday afternoon's storms.
Multiple flood warnings have been issued by the NWS:
-- The Cedar River, from the West Fork of the river in Cedar Falls to the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits, is at "moderate" flood stage. It is expected to crest at 92.6 feet Wednesday afternoon and go below flood stage, or below 88 feet, on Sunday morning. The southeast corner of Gateway Park is underwater at 92.2 feet.
-- Black Hawk Creek, from Hudson (Black Hawk/Grundy county line) to the Cedar River in Waterloo, is at "moderate" flood stage. It is expected to crest at 15.8 feet Wednesday afternoon and go below flood stage, or below 14 feet, on Friday. Ranchero Road in Waterloo is underwater at 15.5 feet.
-- The Cedar River, from the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits to Spring Creek near La Porte City, is at "minor" flood stage. It is expected to crest at 16.7 feet Friday afternoon and go below flood stage, or below 13 feet, on Sunday. Riverview Recreation Area is underwater at 16 feet.
-- The Turkey River at Spillville in Winneshiek County is at "minor" flood stage. It was expected to crest at 9.7 feet Tuesday morning and expected to fall below flood stage, or below 9 feet, Tuesday afternoon.
A flood watch has also been issued for the Shell Rock River, from Flood Creek near Clarksville to the Cedar River in Shell Rock. It is forecast for minor flooding on Wednesday. It is expected to get to 14.4 feet on Thursday before going below flood stage, or 13.5 feet, on Saturday morning.
A flash flood watch has been issued for the following northeast Iowa counties until Wednesday morning: Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Mitchell, Tama and Winneshiek.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, the NWS advises drivers to turn around. Water of just 6 inches deep can reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and potential stalling, and two feet of rushing water will carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pick-up trucks, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The following roads are closed in Black Hawk County as of Tuesday morning due to flooding, according to the county:
- Hoff Road between West Orange and West Shaulis roads;
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive past Bishop Avenue;
- Watters Road between Hudson Heights Drive and Hollis Road;
- West Mt. Vernon Road between Streeter and Wagner roads;
- Rice Road between East Airline Highway and East Big Rock Road;
- Cunningham Road between East Airline Highway and East Big Rock Road;
- North Pilot Grove Road between East Dunkerton and Lester roads;
- Ford Road/Maxfield Road between West Cedar Wapsi and Waverly roads;
- Teem Road between East Dunkerton Road and the Black Hawk County line;
- Crane Creek Road between East Bennington and East Mt. Vernon roads;
- East Gresham Road between North Elk Run and Crane Creek roads;
- North Elk Run Road between East Cedar Wapsi and East Marquis roads;
- East Bennington Road between North Raymond and North Elk Run roads; and between North Canfield and Duffy roads;
- East Marquis Road between Crane Creek and Schenk roads.
Black Hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said the county expects to put up barricades around damage on gravel roads when the water recedes, because more heavy rain is expected by the weekend.
"We're kind of waiting to see what the end of the week brings," she said. "We don't want to place new rock today or tomorrow and then have it washed off later in the week. So the public will probably see many barricades on the gravel road system, principally in the north and northeast portion of the county. We are working our best to get those reopened and back to normal."
Black Hawk County Conservation Director Mike Hendrickson said Black Hawk Park and its campground area were closed before the Labor Day weekend based on anticipated flooding. The park was under water Tuesday, and conservation officials expected the McFarlane Park campground near La Porte City would be closing soon based on projected river levels.
The City of Waterloo said Tuesday it had temporarily removed all recycling containers from Singing Bird Lake Park, also known as the Ansborough Avenue site, due to flooding. Sanitation department officials said the containers will be replaced when floodwaters have receded.
Recycling sites still in use include the northeast corner of West 11th and Black Hawk streets adjacent to the fueling station, Fire Station 1 at 425 East Third St. and the Key West Fitness parking lot at 2325 Crossroads Blvd.
