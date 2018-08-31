Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The All-American Rejects

WAVERLY -- An American rock band that has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide is coming to the Cedar Valley next month.

The All-American Rejects, a four-piece Oklahoma-based band known for early 2000s hits like "Swing, Swing," "Dirty Little Secret" and "Gives You Hell," will perform on Sunday, Oct. 7, at Levick Arena at Wartburg College in Waverly.

Keelan Donovan will open the show at 8 p.m., with AAR beginning at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at www.wartburg.edu/AAR -- the website, organizers note, will not work until 8 a.m. Sept. 8.

The event is sponsored by Wartburg student social club Entertainment ToKnight, or ETK.

"We are all so excited for this announcement and the concert," said ETK president Danielle Gerlach. "We really tried to listen to the students and bring someone almost everyone could enjoy."

