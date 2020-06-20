All-American Grundy County Fair to go ahead July 21-26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY CENTER— The All-American Grundy County Fair will take place as planned July 21-26 with schedule changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

The fair board, Grundy County Extension & Outreach and the 4-H Youth Committee have created a plan allowing for regular livestock shows, viewing static 4-H projects, food vendors, grandstand events and free concerts to take place as originally scheduled.

Extra precautions will be taken to ensure the health and safety of attendees, including extra sanitation stations/hand washing stations throughout the fairgrounds and daily sanitation of highly used areas.

Vulnerable or people at high risk are asked to stay home.

Grandstand events planned include: Tuff Trucks, followed by Nick Sorenson at the Container Bar, July 23; Figure 8 Racing and 80’s rock band Gimmik, July 24 and Demo Derby/Trailer Races, fireworks and Cody Hicks at the Container Bar, July 25.

A full list of events and livestock show changes are available on our website: www.GrundyCountyFair.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0