All-American Grundy County Fair to go ahead July 21-26

GRUNDY CENTER— The All-American Grundy County Fair will take place as planned July 21-26 with schedule changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

The fair board, Grundy County Extension & Outreach and the 4-H Youth Committee have created a plan allowing for regular livestock shows, viewing static 4-H projects, food vendors, grandstand events and free concerts to take place as originally scheduled.

Extra precautions will be taken to ensure the health and safety of attendees, including extra sanitation stations/hand washing stations throughout the fairgrounds and daily sanitation of highly used areas.

Vulnerable or people at high risk are asked to stay home.

Grandstand events planned include: Tuff Trucks, followed by Nick Sorenson at the Container Bar, July 23; Figure 8 Racing and 80’s rock band Gimmik, July 24 and Demo Derby/Trailer Races, fireworks and Cody Hicks at the Container Bar, July 25.

A full list of events and livestock show changes are available on our website: www.GrundyCountyFair.com.

