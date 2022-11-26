 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All aboard: Holiday Hoopla provides another memorable night for Cedar Falls

  • ANDY MILONE,

Santa's ship arrives in downtown Cedar Falls on Nov. 25, 2022.

CEDAR FALLS — Santa Claus ditched his sleigh for a ship Friday night in downtown Cedar Falls.

And instead of ocean waters, it traversed a crowd of a few thousand who were excited for his arrival at River Place Plaza during the 14th annual Holiday Hoopla festivities the day after Thanksgiving.

Joining him aboard the colorfully lit vessel, named "Lil St. Nick," with the head of a reindeer at the bow, was Mrs. Claus, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks, the Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Buddy the Elf and lots of other friendly helpers.

“I get to see Santa for the first time in real life,” exclaimed Ava Johnson, 9, of Cedar Falls, about her first Holiday Hoopla with her parents Jason and Robin, while spending time together at Hurts Donuts, one of the many businesses to surely benefit from the extra foot traffic.

The evening began at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Second and State streets and – soon enough – there was little room to stretch.

In other words, it was packed to the brim. Hoopla volunteers made sure the scene was set to ring in the start of the holiday season, with lots of entertainment on the stage and all around it.

Santa arrives in a ship of light during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

They handed out Christmas lights to wear around the neck and other holiday gear, and created a winter wonderland with lots of photo opportunities for families. The experience included time with movie and television characters who came to life for the magical night that wasn’t too chilly at right below 40 degrees.

The familiar faces included minions from “Despicable Me” and Olaf from “Frozen." Mrs. Claus even made herself available inside Santa’s house at the “North Pole” before her husband’s triumphant return to the Cedar Valley at 7:30 p.m. to the tune of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” from behind the amphitheater.

112522jr-holiday-hoopla-6

Santa arrives in a ship of light during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls on Friday.

Santa and his crew travelled passed Urban Pie on their ship before making their way up Second Street, turning onto Main Street and traveling across the bridge and over the Cedar River. The Santa fanatics followed suit, as fireworks were introduced to the community.

People watched from the plaza while others gathered at the corner of Main and First streets as well as at Peter Melendy Park to watch the bright colors from across the river. Fittingly, like a cannon ball from a ship, the night ended with a large fireball puff shot into the air.

The holiday occasion is truly for people of all ages, according to Peet Junior High seventh graders Raelyn Price and Sloane Foss, lifelong friends who came out with Sloane’s mother, Page.

112522jr-holiday-hoopla-3

Families wait for Santa during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls on Friday.

“It’s really a magical night,” said Page Foss. “We try to get down here because it really is just a different event that they put on down here.”

“The best part is figuring out how Santa will arrive. That part never gets old.”

Price pointed out how it’s fun to see people they known, to which Foss added, “We’re in seventh grade and we’re still coming.”

“It’s fun for every age and I’ll be coming when I’m 21,” said Price.

It’s become a true tradition for the pair who’ve been friends since they were 2 years old. Whether it’s the music and festive lights, or Buddy the Elf, it’s all there, they said, getting bigger and better over the years.

For Josh and Liz Freese, of Cedar Falls, who brought their two daughters, it’s become an event they can’t miss. They made sure to hurry over after unpacking from a family Thanksgiving in Des Moines.

“It’s all about seeing how happy the kids get. They just love it and they just get so excited, said Liz Freese.

“There were kids who are screaming for Santa,” she noted.  

Meg Wiggins, of Waterloo, came with her son Luke who was excited to be wearing Christmas lights around his neck and waving around a holiday light saber.

“It’s great to get everyone out and festive especially after COVID,” she said. “We just come out and go with the flow.”

112522jr-holiday-hoopla-4

Families wait for Santa during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls on Friday.

Keagan Hackbart and Drake Hackbart, a brother and sister from Seward, Nebraska, were there to see “Santa and everything else.”

Among their guesses as to how Santa would arrive was on a horse, or on a motorcycle. Highlights of the night for the siblings were getting to hear Elsa sing from “Frozen” and all the bright lights.

“It’s really turning into a family tradition,” said Daphne Pruisner, one member of another large Cedar Falls family to stay for the fireworks. “We were coming before our kids were born.”

112522jr-holiday-hoopla-9

An elf delivers fake snow from the back of Santa’s ship during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls on Friday.
Holiday Hoopla - 1

Mac and Kaylee Golemo, of Cedar Rapids, and their 10-month-old daughter Brexley, take a photo with with Mrs. Claus Friday night during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls. 
112522jr-holiday-hoopla-7

Santa arrives in a ship of light during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls on Friday.
112522jr-holiday-hoopla-2

Families wait for Santa during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls on Friday.
Holiday Hoopla - 3

A crowd of people watched the Holiday Hoopla fireworks show Friday night at Peter Melendy Park in Cedar Falls
112522jr-holiday-hoopla-5

Santa arrives in a ship of light during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls on Friday.
112522jr-holiday-hoopla-8

Santa arrives in a ship of light during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls on Friday.
Holiday Hoopla - 2

Bellah Tucker, 11, of Waterloo, receives a holiday light necklace from Beth Delagardelee Friday night during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls. 
Santa's ship arrives in downtown Cedar Falls

