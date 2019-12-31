{{featured_button_text}}

ALDEN -- An Alden man died in a Friday crash on Highway 20.

Luke Bouthillier, 60, was headed eastbound near mile marker 176 around 4 p.m. when his vehicle apparently left the roadway and rolled, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details weren’t available.

