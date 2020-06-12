Alden Global increases ownership of Lee Enterprises stock to 13%

Or Alden could buy up more shares to drive up the stock price and “get a nice gain on their investment. At least in theory it’s a win-win for them, although not necessarily for Lee," he said.

The purchase comes soon after the New York Stock Exchanged warned Lee it could face a downgrade because its stock price fell under $1 for more than 30 days. The stock remained under a dollar from March 31 until it climbed to $1.00 at the end of trading on May 21, and has remained above $1 since.

Lee Enterprises also has yet to file financial documents related to its second fiscal quarter performance, which are due by June 22.

Edmonds said Alden’s purchase this week also might be because Lee’s stock was “extremely cheap.”

Another element, which Edmonds said is hard to prove, could be Alden is shorting Lee’s stock. An investor shorts a stock by borrowing shares from their brokers and selling them, hoping to buy back the shares and return them once the company’s stock price declines. The difference between the price at which they sold and the lower purchase price would be their profit.