WATERLOO — Waterloo native Akeem Carter has made a name for himself as a national champion on the wrestling mat. But before he could forge his success story, he had to overcome the barriers in his education and personal life.

“I come from a family of nine. It was rough,” Carter said. “I was dyslexic, and at the time I didn’t know, so life was always a struggle for me in general.”

Carter found his salvation in sports. He was a gifted athlete who succeeded in football and excelled in wrestling at West High School. Before he graduated, Carter was a two-time state champion in wrestling with the Wahawks. At Wartburg College, he added two Division III national titles to his resume.

Throughout that time, Carter received the assistance he needed with his studies.

“It started through athletics,” he said. “People started coming my way, helping me out, tutoring me, helped me to advance, helped me get past high school, helping me get in (to Wartburg). And next it carried on to college and people started helping me get through college.”

Athletics was one of two major factors in Carter’s life that came to shape his way of thinking. The other was the eight years he spent living in Texas and working as a personal trainer. During his time in the Lone Star State, Carter said, he was amazed by the kindness of the people there and came to admire them, hoping to bring back some of what he saw there to Iowa when he made his way back home.

“We hear from afar: ‘Oh, it’s this way and that that way.’ It’s actually beautiful,” Carter said about Texas. “Now I’ve just got a different perspective on things as to what I see in Iowa as a whole and … things that could potentially be fixed or improved, or just be the state that could lead other states to be successful in certain areas.”

One of the things Carter most admires about Texas is what he sees as a greater appreciation for the nuclear family. He believes it leads to greater stability in the lives of young people. It also shaped how he looks at the debate around abortion.

Carter considers himself pro-life. However, he acknowledges the social and economic difficulties single-parent families face. He feels care for pregnant women and their families needs to go beyond nine months, and being pro-life needs to go hand-in-hand with being pro-family.

Driving through town and seeing billboards addressing abortion serves as a reminder of this for Carter.

“That’s the thing I think is frustrating, especially in Waterloo. I see the signs, but what are you doing to be proactive and help that kid be successful?” Carter asked. “So that’s kind of one of the things that I’ve seen that just needs to be tackled. There’s no nothing out there to be proactive for families.”

Providing more funding to family counseling and coaching for expectant couples is a step in the right direction, Carter said, and he supports the Legislature passing bills to fund to the state Department of Health and Human Services to make it happen. Helping families to stick together, he explained, will benefit children throughout their development.

“I’m coming from the Black perspective, as well, because we’re trying to be inclusive and help all these communities out. This is going to help Black kids stay out of the street, (not) staying out late at night, start tailoring towards more gang-related stuff,” Carter said. “I think it’s something Iowa could lead the charge on for other states to follow, like, ‘Hey, we’re the state that’s actually making this happen.’”

Carter said he understands people who support the right to an abortion and says abortion opponents should support state aid to provide stability in the lives of young families as a means of meeting in the middle.

“What’s the contingency plan? That’s all I’m saying. What can we do for that? And that’s where I’m getting at,” he said.

Another part of child development that Carter thinks is important is the thing that helped him through adolescence – sports.

In high school, sports helped Carter build a support network and graduate. One thing he would like to see in Iowa is to lower academic prerequisites for participation, making the minimum grade point average 1.5 instead of 2.0. He believes that would ultimately put the right people in young peoples’ lives to help them succeed.

After being bullied during grade school and struggling with dyslexia, Carter said, taking part in athletics raised his self-esteem and forced him to get serious about his studies. It also raised the expectations he had for himself and encouraged him to continue his education by going to college, something he previously considered unfeasible.

“Once the sports came up and all the clout from the sports and football and wrestling, I actually wanted to learn more,” he said. “Because then the competitive spirit started coming in, like, ‘OK, I’ve got to be successful – I can’t let my team down.’”

Overall, Carter said, he loves Iowa and the Cedar Valley, but there are things on the local level he would like to see improved. He’s bothered by the mentality of segregation in Waterloo and Black Hawk County.

“When you drive through, you start seeing this segregation, too. It’s still the segregation concepts,” he said.

But Carter stressed he still is proud to call Iowa home.

“It’s peaceful. You can make it peaceful the way you want to. … Waterloo-Cedar Falls is kind of a small kind of environment.”

