WAVERLY — The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Hot Brass will present a concert at at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kohlmann Park downtown.
Admission is free and open to the public for this family-friendly, all-ages event. The event is hosted locally by Waverly Exchange Club and Waverly Oktoberfest.
Hot Brass is a group of 11 professional musicians. The band features instrumental and vocal soloists, as well as compositions and arrangements by its own members.
