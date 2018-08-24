Subscribe for 33¢ / day
U.S. Air Force's Hot Brass

U.S. Air Force's Hot Brass

 COURTESY PHOTO

WAVERLY — The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Hot Brass will present a concert at at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kohlmann Park downtown.

Admission is free and open to the public for this family-friendly, all-ages event. The event is hosted locally by Waverly Exchange Club and Waverly Oktoberfest.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Hot Brass is a group of 11 professional musicians. The band features instrumental and vocal soloists, as well as compositions and arrangements by its own members.

0
1
0
0
0

Load comments