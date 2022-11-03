Ailey II show Nov. 6 at Gallagher Bluedorn canceled due to illness

CEDAR FALLS -- Due to an illness in the company, the Nov. 6 performance of Ailey II at Gallagher Bluedorn has been canceled.

Ticket holders have been notified via email and recorded phone call detailing options for receiving an automatic full refund or requesting a credit.

“The last two years have taught us a lot, however, it’s still incredibly difficult for us to cancel a performance that we know patrons were looking forward to,” said Chris Hale, marketing manager.

“While this cancellation was out of our control, we still empathize with our patrons who are disappointed by this news and send our thanks to our patrons who continue to weather this wild storm with us.”

While a date has not been solidified, the venue looks to reschedule the performance for an upcoming season.