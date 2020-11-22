Agencies ask governor for more eviction funds as COVID economy threatens tenants

“There is more federal money that Gov. Reynolds should allocate to this important safety net to keep people in their homes,” they wrote Thursday, asking her to develop a state response next year as well, “since the economic impact of COVID-19 will be felt by Iowans for months to come.”

Nearly 11,000 renters and 500 homeowners in Iowa have applied for assistance since the program began earlier this year, according to the governor’s office. But agencies say the need is growing.

“Especially now that it’s holiday time, we always see a little uptick,” said Lisa Ambrose, CEO of Amani.

COVID-19 and the stop-start economy it’s produced are putting pressure on more people than ever before, said Ben Brustkern, executive director of Friends of the Family.

“We’re really starting to see a spike toward more need for housing assistance,” he said.

On the other side of that equation are landlords, whose livelihoods are at stake when rental income doesn’t come in, said Tony Miller, executive director of the Black Hawk County Landlords, an association of property owners.

“There’s landlords that haven’t gotten any rent since this started, and they’re looking at bankruptcy,” he said.