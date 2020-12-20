Age not a factor — for now — in getting the job done for Iowa, Grassley says

Like a lot of older Americans, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is working past the typical retirement age.

In just the past two decades, the share of the American workforce age 55 and above has gone from just 13% to 23% today, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Not only does Grassley illustrate that trend, he’s leaving open the possibility he will try to hang on to his job even longer after his term ends in 2023.

Age will be a factor in deciding whether to run again, Grassley said last week. He would be 95 if he completes an eighth term. That would make him the oldest person in the Senate since South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond, who turned 100 in 2002 just before retiring.

“I mean, I’m 87 and if age is a factor it would be a factor right now,” Grassley said. “What’s more of a factor is my ability to do the job.”

As far as he is concerned, that’s not in question.

“I’m working just as hard now as I did when I was 40 years younger, 40 years ago,” said Grassley, who is president pro tempore of the Senate and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

There are seven octogenarians serving in the Senate. Grassley and California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, also 87, are the oldest.