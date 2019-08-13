{{featured_button_text}}
Hansen

Jordan Hansen's "Bottle Bonding," a winning photo from last year's contest.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Entries are now being accepted for the the 2019 Capture the Heart of America photo contest with Silos & Smokestacks.

Contest categories include:

  • Iowa farmscapes.
  • Life on the Iowa farm.
  • Silos & Smokestacks partner sites.
  • Celebrations of Iowa agriculture.
  • Modern agriculture in Iowa.
  • Agriculture in America.

Photos must be agriculturally related.

The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers from all over the United States. Photos must be submitted by the individual who took the picture. Contest entries are due by Oct. 31. Go to www.silosandsmokestacks.org/photo-contest for online entry form and complete contest rules/guidelines. For more information, email photocontest@silosandsmokestacks.org or call 234-4567.

