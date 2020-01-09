You are the owner of this article.
Afternoon fire damages Waterloo apartment
A fire in a utility room at 1297 Downing Court on Jan. 9, 2020, started with laundry next to a water heater.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Thursday afternoon fire damaged a Waterloo apartment.

The residents at 1297 Downing Court had just returned home around 4 p.m. when they noticed smoke and found a fire burning in a utility room, and Battalion Chief Mike Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Firefighters put out the blaze before it could spread. The apartment suffered smoke and heat damage.

Moore said the fire started with clothing that was next to a water heater.

