WATERLOO – A fire damaged a Waterloo apartment building Monday afternoon.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, and no injuries were reported.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 1750 Flower St. around 4 p.m. Monday for a possible kitchen fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the apartment but no one inside. Fire damage was limited to the apartment where it started, but other parts of the building had smoke damage.

