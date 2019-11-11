WATERLOO – A fire damaged a Waterloo apartment building Monday afternoon.
The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, and no injuries were reported.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 1750 Flower St. around 4 p.m. Monday for a possible kitchen fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the apartment but no one inside. Fire damage was limited to the apartment where it started, but other parts of the building had smoke damage.
