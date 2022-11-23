After switch to curbside, Veridian doubles number of meals served

WATERLOO — When Veridian Credit Union switched from dining in to curbside delivery for its Thanksgiving dinners, the move was initially met with disappointment. But public relations strategist Julie Gage says there’s a silver lining.

Losing the fellowship in the UAW Local 838 Hall was a damper. Since adopting this format, though, organziers have increased the number of meals provided to the community. With dine-in services, they usually capped at around 650 people served. This year, they set a new record at 1,400.

“We may not have that aspect anymore, but we are still serving the meals,” Gage said. “They’re picking it up curbside, taking it home, and I still feel like it’s a bigger benefit that we’re serving more people in need than having the dine-in service. And that’s definitely apparent since we’re serving double the number of people this year than when it was dine in.”

Every year for nearly four decades, hundreds made their way to the UAW Hall for the Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner. In 2020, it moved to curbside pick-up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reasons people participate vary, and the volunteers from Veridian don’t ask questions. Whether for financial reasons, convenience or having no one to celebrate with, the staff has a meal for them. The curbside model has allowed them to serve gaps in the community they previously couldn’t reach.

“When we had dine-in service, we were missing out on a group of people who were homebound, or maybe they were ill and couldn’t be around a large group of people,” Gage said. “And so we’re hitting another niche of people that we weren’t able to get before, and I think that really makes a difference on the numbers that we’re serving.”

The late Mike Adams worked for John Deere and was a member of both UAW Local 838 and Veridian’s board. He and his late wife, Leona, started the meal in 1982 when Deere was laying off workers during the farm crisis.

The food is provided to Veridian by College Square Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls. Gage noted their partnership has been crucial for delivery and preparation and is increasingly vital as more people are served curbside. In addition to food, Hy-Vee had the food service license needed to send the meals out, something Veridian and the UAW Hall didn’t need when the meal was dine-in.

Among other contributors to the event are Martin Bros. Distributing Co. and the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Black Hawk County, which delivers meals to people in Cedar Falls, Evansdale or Waterloo who don’t have transportation. Veridian also is still partnering with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging through its Meals on Wheels program, feeding another 150 people on top of the 1,400 served curbside.

Due to lingering concerns regarding COVID-19, flu season and the recent spike in RSV cases, Veridian is keeping the pick-up model in part out of an abundance of caution. However, it has been so effective that Gage said organizers may never return to an in-person event.

“I don’t foresee it going back to a dine-in service in the future because we’re able to serve double the number of people this way,” she said. “And I feel like serving more people is what we see as the highest priority.”