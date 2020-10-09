After resident bemoans tax exemptions, Cedar Falls mayor defends them

CEDAR FALLS — When a frequent critic of city government spoke out against business tax exemptions Monday night, the mayor and council decided to educate him — and the public.
Jim Skaine, a former mayoral candidate who was escorted from a 2016 council meeting for disrupting the proceedings, often comments on city business. He took the opportunity again Monday to bemoan the city’s use of tax breaks just before three businesses were granted partial tax exemptions.
Those exemptions — to Owen 5 LLC, Tjaden Properties LLC and Zuidberg North America LLC — all were unanimously approved in their second consideration.
“There’s been no justification thus far as to why these companies need these tax exemptions,” Skaine said during public comments. “It just evidently has been a pattern the city has gone through.”
Skaine noted revenues are “at an all-time low” due to the coronavirus pandemic, a situation shared by governments across the country.
“It just seems to me that the city government — and of course the city government is Mr. (Ron) Gaines — is being frivolous with money that he doesn’t have and we don’t have,” Skaine added, referencing the city administrator.
Mayor Rob Green didn’t cut Skaine off, but responded that Skaine doesn’t “understand the process.”
Green noted council members decide whether to offer financial incentives to lure companies to the city.
“That’s the direction that Mr. Gaines follows. He doesn’t come up with this on his own,” Green said.
Green also disputed Skaine’s assertion that five-year tax abatements given to some companies were frivolous.
“That comes with a lot of strings attached,” Green said, noting when abatements end, companies begin paying their full share. “And that’s what we’re counting on, is that long-term investment in these companies.”
Ward 4 council member Simon Harding agreed.
“These incentives definitely help Cedar Falls be competitive,” he said.
Ward 5 council member Frank Darrah said companies would otherwise go elsewhere, where they could get incentives.
“It’s small businesses that keep us going. If we can help get them started, they’ll survive,” Darrah said. “It’s part of the deal.”
The three companies in question all recently built new facilities, and received five-year partial property tax exemptions.
The exemptions start out at 75% of the annual city property tax bill in the first year and drop to 15% by the fifth year. Buildings were constructed on land given to the companies by the city.
One is a 10,000-square-foot building at 1325 Rail Way in the Northern Cedar Falls Industrial Park constructed by Owen 5 LLC and valued at $1.2 million. The building houses K Cunningham Construction.
The other two are located in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park.
Tjaden Properties LLC constructed the 19,050-square-foot Air King Filtration building at 2800 Technology Parkway, which has a value of $1.3 million. Zuidberg NA LLC built its 30,000-square-foot facility at 2700 Capital Way, which has a $2.75 million value.
Owen 5 will be exempted from paying $80,516 over five years based on the current fiscal year’s tax bill of $35,785. The exemption will total $87,226 for Tjaden Properties based on this year’s $38,767 bill. Zuidberg, with an $82,007 bill this year, will receive a $184,516 exemption over five years.
