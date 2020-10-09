After resident bemoans tax exemptions, Cedar Falls mayor defends them

Green noted council members decide whether to offer financial incentives to lure companies to the city.

“That’s the direction that Mr. Gaines follows. He doesn’t come up with this on his own,” Green said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Green also disputed Skaine’s assertion that five-year tax abatements given to some companies were frivolous.

“That comes with a lot of strings attached,” Green said, noting when abatements end, companies begin paying their full share. “And that’s what we’re counting on, is that long-term investment in these companies.”

Ward 4 council member Simon Harding agreed.

“These incentives definitely help Cedar Falls be competitive,” he said.

Ward 5 council member Frank Darrah said companies would otherwise go elsewhere, where they could get incentives.

“It’s small businesses that keep us going. If we can help get them started, they’ll survive,” Darrah said. “It’s part of the deal.”

The three companies in question all recently built new facilities, and received five-year partial property tax exemptions.