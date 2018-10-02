WATERLOO -- Heavy rains in the past two days has led to several secondary and county roadways partially underwater and closed until rivers fall.
The National Weather Service reported 2.07 inches of rain fell on Waterloo on Monday, a record for the day, which caused waterways already bloated by previous heavy rains to swell.
It follows on the heels of September's all-time rainfall record for any month since the NWS began taking records in 1895.
WATERLOO — September 2018 was officially the wettest month of all time in the city with 13.3…
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office reported that "several" secondary roads remained closed throughout the county through at least Tuesday, according to the NWS. The department encouraged those encountering roads covered with water to turn around and find an alternate route, rather than risk driving through them.
The City of Waterloo reported a dozen sanitary sewer overflows alone on Monday, which didn’t include basements backing up.
City officials put out a news release Monday suggesting residents who suffer sanitary sewer backups contact a plumber about installing a backwater valve, which is actually required by city code, to prevent the sanitary sewer from backing up into a basement.
WATERLOO — Flooded basements spilled into City Hall politics.
Here are the latest flood warnings:
Moderate flooding is forecast on Black Hawk Creek at Hudson from the Black Hawk/Grundy county line to the Cedar River in Waterloo. The creek was expected to crest at 15.9 feet, or 1.9 feet above its 14-foot flood level, Wednesday morning before falling below flood stage Thursday afternoon. At 15.5 feet, Ranchero Road in Waterloo is under water.
Moderate flooding is forecast on the Wapsipinicon River at Independence. The river was expected to crest at 13.2 feet, or 1.2 feet above its 12-foot flood stage, Tuesday before falling below flood stage Tuesday night. At 12 feet, water affects low-lying streets in Independence.
Minor flooding is forecast on the Cedar River at Cedar Falls, from the West Fork to the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city line. The river is expected to crest at 89.5 feet, or 1.5 feet above its 88-foot flood level, on Wednesday afternoon before falling below flood stage Friday morning. At 89 feet, water is at the edge of 1712 Cottage Row Road and floods the northeast corner of Tourist Park.
