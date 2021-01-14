After funding parks with CARES Act money nixed, Cedar Falls tries again with new projects

CEDAR FALLS — After a proposal to spend a round of CARES Act funding on playground equipment was turned down, the city will hold another hearing to try and give that funding to services agencies, the city and public and parochial schools.
A total of $341,608 would be allocated to the city of Cedar Falls, service agencies that serve Cedar Falls residents and the city’s public and private schools, according to planner Michelle Pezley, who briefed the city’s Housing Commission on the proposed changes.
Pezley noted the Round 2 funds from the CARES Act, allocated through community development block grants, were initially approved in September to fund service agencies as well as update and renovate two of the city’s parks in “low to moderate” income areas of Cedar Falls.
“The city found out the park improvements proposed do not meet qualifications for this grant,” Pezley told the commission at its Tuesday meeting.
So the city worked with the state on qualifying projects, and “invited the school district to give us a wish list” as well, Pezley said.
Under the new proposal, which was recommended to council by the Housing Commission in a unanimous vote, a total of $90,022 would go to the city of Cedar Falls for a “list of things that were needed to help deal with COVID,” Pezley noted.
Another $125,842 would go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Exceptional Persons Inc., the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, EMBARC and the Eastside Ministerial Alliance to help with the increased needs of people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.
“Those are all technically in Waterloo,” commission member Melissa Heston said. “Does that matter, since this is Cedar Falls money?”
Pezley noted each service organization will only be allowed to use the money for clients residing in Cedar Falls, noting agencies like the Food Bank “are very good at keeping track.”
The final $125,744 would be allocated to the Cedar Falls Community School District, St. Patrick Catholic School and Valley Lutheran School, Pezley noted.
Further details, like how much money would go to each entity and for which kinds of projects, were not yet available, community development director Stephanie Houk Sheetz told The Courier. She noted the contracts would be available when the City Council considered them, likely at its Jan. 19 meeting.
“I’m pleased to find a creative way to take advantage of the funds that were available and obviously COVID-related when we’re talking about challenges in the schools, so they can continue to be safe and also to enhance the education process,” said commission chair Gary Winterhof.
