After funding parks with CARES Act money nixed, Cedar Falls tries again with new projects

Another $125,842 would go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Exceptional Persons Inc., the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, EMBARC and the Eastside Ministerial Alliance to help with the increased needs of people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.

“Those are all technically in Waterloo,” commission member Melissa Heston said. “Does that matter, since this is Cedar Falls money?”

Pezley noted each service organization will only be allowed to use the money for clients residing in Cedar Falls, noting agencies like the Food Bank “are very good at keeping track.”

The final $125,744 would be allocated to the Cedar Falls Community School District, St. Patrick Catholic School and Valley Lutheran School, Pezley noted.

Further details, like how much money would go to each entity and for which kinds of projects, were not yet available, community development director Stephanie Houk Sheetz told The Courier. She noted the contracts would be available when the City Council considered them, likely at its Jan. 19 meeting.