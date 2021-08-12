After four decades, Waterloo Rowing Club still drawing people to Cedar River

“The Waterloo Rowing Club had just started,” Rottinghaus noted, so he became a member. “I liked being on the water. Just one of the water sports I loved.”

As interest in the sport grew, the program moved to the site of the current boathouse. At that time, the building was named the Tuffy-Smith Shelter. Before long, it was being exclusively used by the club to store and launch its boats.

By the early 1990s, the club had “close to 80-90 members,” said Rottinghaus. That was helped by a University of Northern Iowa rowing group that started in 1986, according to the club’s chronology. It was associated with the Waterloo club and based out of the boathouse, but is no longer active.

During record flooding in 2008, the original boathouse was destroyed and nearly all of the club’s boats were lost or damaged beyond repair. One boat was repaired and several others were acquired as the city prepared to build a new boathouse at the same location.

“We actually continued rowing after the flood of ‘08,” said Rottinghaus, before the new building was completed. The boats were stored in a semi trailer.