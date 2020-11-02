After Dike fire video, Cedar Falls council member wants fire marshal to investigate

Olson said his agency was asked to assist by Dike firefighters because a ladder truck was needed, and 19 fire personnel helped fight the fire for four hours.

Olson said the two fire hydrants nearby were in use by other fire departments, so the ladder truck hooked up to another fire truck for water.

Personnel were switched out, he said, because it was initially decided by the Dike fire chief to send up two firefighters. One of them then was replaced by a supervisor.

Both firefighters then had to be reattached to all gear, including safety belts and air lines, Olson said. When the bucket was raised, one of the two hoses had a “water pressure problem.”

“We train routinely with that ladder truck. This year we trained over 44 times,” Olson said. “Our firefighters are very familiar with that truck.”

Olson noted in his conversation with Dike’s fire chief that “they’ve had no complaints” about Cedar Falls’ assistance.

Sires disputed Olson’s account.

“I talked with those guys, and they have a completely different story from the one you just painted for us,” he told Olson.