After coronavirus exposure, Cabin Coffee in Waterloo closes lobby, drive-thru only

WATERLOO -- Citing a staff coronavirus exposure, a local coffee shop has closed to all but drive-thru customers for the time being.

Cabin Coffee, at 2040 Kimball Ave., announced the news in a Facebook post Monday morning.

"Due to recent exposure of our staff to coronavirus, we will be drive-thru only until further notice," owners said in the post. "We are taking all the necessary precautions to keep you and our staff safe and we will continue to update everyone as we get new information!"

Manager Emma Williams said only one employee out of eight that work at that location had been exposed, saying it happened "through the UNI athletics department."

"We're just trying to be extra cautious. All of our staff is wearing masks," she said. "We thought it would be best to go to drive-thru only."

All employees had made appointments to be tested for coronavirus, Williams said, and when test results came back, "we'll adjust accordingly."

The cafe reopened at 50% capacity on May 18, as per Gov. Kim Reynolds' requirements at the time, asked everyone to follow the 6-foot social distancing guidelines and noted staff was doing extra cleaning.

