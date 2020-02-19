After ballot controversy, Kayla Koether makes another run for District 55

WINNESHIEK COUNTY -- A Democrat who lost the election to Iowa House in 2018 by just nine votes -- and wasn't able to have some non-postmarked absentee ballots counted in a controversy lasting months after the election -- announced she's ready for the rematch this year.

Kayla Koether, of rural Winneshiek County, will run in the Democratic primary on June 2 for Iowa House District 55, which represents most of Winneshiek County and parts of Fayette and Clayton counties, her campaign announced Tuesday night.

Koether is so far the only Democrat to have announced a run in that district. The deadline for candidates to file is March 13.

If she runs unopposed -- as happened in 2018 -- she'll face Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, who was first elected in 2016. Bergan defeated Koether in 2018 6,924 to 6,915, a difference of just nine votes. There were 29 absentee mail-in ballots received before the deadline, but a Republican House panel rejected the ballots, leaving Bergan the winner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"During our 2018 campaign, I was inspired to see neighbors come together with common values and steadfast commitment to our local communities," Koether said in her announcement. "Today, I'm announcing that that promise still stands, and I'm ready to get to work. Unfortunately, little has changed for Northeast Iowans in the past two years."