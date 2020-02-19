After ballot controversy, Kayla Koether makes another run for District 55

WINNESHIEK COUNTY -- A Democrat who lost the election to Iowa House in 2018 by just nine votes -- and wasn't able to have some non-postmarked absentee ballots counted in a controversy lasting months after the election -- announced she's ready for the rematch this year.
Kayla Koether, of rural Winneshiek County, will run in the Democratic primary on June 2 for Iowa House District 55, which represents most of Winneshiek County and parts of Fayette and Clayton counties, her campaign announced Tuesday night.
Koether is so far the only Democrat to have announced a run in that district. The deadline for candidates to file is March 13.
If she runs unopposed -- as happened in 2018 -- she'll face Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, who was first elected in 2016. Bergan defeated Koether in 2018 6,924 to 6,915, a difference of just nine votes. There were 29 absentee mail-in ballots received before the deadline, but a Republican House panel rejected the ballots, leaving Bergan the winner.
"During our 2018 campaign, I was inspired to see neighbors come together with common values and steadfast commitment to our local communities," Koether said in her announcement. "Today, I'm announcing that that promise still stands, and I'm ready to get to work. Unfortunately, little has changed for Northeast Iowans in the past two years."
Koether, who grew up in McGregor, studied international agriculture and rural development at Grinnell College. She's worked as an AmeriCorps educator for the Northeast Iowa Food and Fitness Initiative, helped launch the Farm Energy Program at the Winneshiek Energy District and currently works as a specialist assisting farmers and food business entrepreneurs at Iowa State University Extension.
"Northeast Iowa is exceptionally well-suited for entrepreneurship and revitalization," she said. "If we retain our traditional strengths, we can build on these advantages. I have proven experience working with people to plan and succeed in shared goals."
District 55 was last held by a Democrat, Roger Thomas, in 2012. Democrats need to flip four seats in 2020 to gain control of the Iowa House of Representatives.
Republicans have held a state government "trifecta" in Iowa -- having majorities in both the House and Senate as well as a Republican governor -- since 2017.
