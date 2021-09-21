After 40 years, Northeast Iowa Food Bank still sees the need

WATERLOO — Businesses had closed abruptly, laying off thousands in the Cedar Valley. With no place to go, they began arriving at their local food pantries.

It has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting business closures. But it also happened 40 years earlier, with the Rath Packing closure and mass layoffs at Deere and Co., events that put into motion the creation of the Cedar Valley Food Bank, which later would grow to become the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Twelve hundred families were served in the organization’s first year after it opened in the former Francis Grout School on Dec. 9, 1981, said longtime board member and volunteer Donna Brown.

“Those humble beginnings were not fancy, and we were definitely trying to find our way,” Brown said. “We just knew that we needed to be a consistent source in the lives of those that were hungry.”

Forty years later, everything has changed, from the name to the location to the number and type of meals served — more than 9.4 million meals in the last year, said Executive Director Barb Prather. And the agency unveiled a new logo last week as well — 16 differently colored dots forming a circle, representing the 16 counties the food bank serves.

