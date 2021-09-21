After 40 years, Northeast Iowa Food Bank still sees the need

WATERLOO — Businesses had closed abruptly, laying off thousands in the Cedar Valley. With no place to go, they began arriving at their local food pantries.
It has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting business closures. But it also happened 40 years earlier, with the Rath Packing closure and mass layoffs at Deere and Co., events that put into motion the creation of the Cedar Valley Food Bank, which later would grow to become the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Twelve hundred families were served in the organization’s first year after it opened in the former Francis Grout School on Dec. 9, 1981, said longtime board member and volunteer Donna Brown.
“Those humble beginnings were not fancy, and we were definitely trying to find our way,” Brown said. “We just knew that we needed to be a consistent source in the lives of those that were hungry.”
Forty years later, everything has changed, from the name to the location to the number and type of meals served — more than 9.4 million meals in the last year, said Executive Director Barb Prather. And the agency unveiled a new logo last week as well — 16 differently colored dots forming a circle, representing the 16 counties the food bank serves.
But the mission? That hasn’t changed at all.
“Today’s a time to celebrate and enjoy what we’ve done,” said Brent Groomes, a food bank employee for the past nine years, at the logo unveiling Friday. “But we cannot lose focus on what’s ahead of us.”
Far from putting pandemic restrictions, supply-chain issues and increased needs in the rearview mirror, Prather predicted “a surge in the years to come that will last for a long time” when it comes to food insecurity in Northeast Iowa.
“We all answered the call of the highest need we had ever seen in the history of our service,” Prather said. “We didn’t just endure the crisis; we wanted to come our stronger and better positioned to serve our community.”
The previous logo, a wheat kernel on a green background, hadn’t changed since 2001, when Prather helped consolidate the then-five logos the agency had at the time. She said the new logo helps tell a better story of “how diverse we are, how concentric we are” in serving many different populations, from children to older adults.
“It’s a circle, it’s dots — it doesn’t stop,” she said. “We’re here to help people for the long term.”