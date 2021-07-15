After 30% increase in U.S. overdose deaths, Pathways in Waterloo will expand services, staff

With the new grant, Pathways will add 20 new employees, a more than 20% increase in staff. It’s particularly needed after a devastating COVID-19 pandemic year, during which a record 93,000 overdose deaths were recorded in the U.S, a nearly 30% increase over 2019.

“What we’ve seen is a highly increased need for services,” Mueller said. “A lot of (people) developed problems with substance abuse because they weren’t interacting with people, and then we’re seeing a lot more anxiety in kids and adults than we had seen before. ... There’s just a lot of things going on, and it was hard for people.”

That staffing increase will include more advanced registered nurse practitioners to help with primary care screenings when clients walk in the door, something many clients that don’t normally see a regular doctor could use, Mueller said.

“If they’re here for a substance abuse evaluation, we can also offer them, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you saw your primary care provider? Why don’t we do your blood pressure screen, get your weight, see if there’s anything else going on with you?’” she said. “We don’t just want to treat their substance abuse. We want to figure out what else is going on that may be a contributing factor to their substance abuse or mental health.”