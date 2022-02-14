African American Read-In puts spotlight on literacy, black authors

CEDAR FALLS -- Nearly 2000 first-graders locally and regionally will connect Wednesday with the University of Northern Iowa College of Education. It is part of its 16th African American Read-In celebrating the literary works of African American authors and illustrators during Black History Month.

The National African American Read-In engages more than one million readers annually, is again being offered virtually. With the remote connection, students from a record 15 school districts will join in.

Classroom teachers will connect via Zoom links to a morning or afternoon program.

In the afternoon, Spivey Gilchrist will share a live reading of her book, “Honey I Love “ with first-graders watching and listening in Union, Jesup, Independence, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Oelwein (Sacred Heart), North Butler, Janesville, Denver and Dunkerton schools.

Students will receive a free copy of “The Great Migration” or “Honey I Love,” both illustrated by Gilchrist. Books were provided by Green State Credit Union and Veridian Credit Union.

