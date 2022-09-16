African American Fest to be held in Waterloo Saturday

WATERLOO — Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church is hosting an African-American Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will take place on the corner of East Fourth and Adams streets, by the African American Cultural Center.

The Rev. Clarence Williams, an organizer of the event, said the purpose of the event is to build the community and draw attention to African American culture.

“We can come together at least once a year and enjoy being together and we can do something positive for the community,” Williams said.

The event goes all day, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Williams said there will be a variety of fun activities for all ages, races and genders. Admission is free.

Food and clothes vendors will be on site, as well as live entertainment all day long. For kids, there will be a magician, bouncy house and candy bags. Williams also said there will be raffles throughout the day and “lots of stuff for grown ups,” as well.

The event will take place near the African American Cultural Center’s boxcar. Although not directly affiliated with the organization, Williams said it’s important for people to understand the grounds the event is taking place on.

Williams said all you need to do on Saturday is “come together, have fun and grow the community as one people.”