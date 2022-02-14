African American Children and Families Conference set for Feb. 18 at University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa’s 11th African American Children and Families Conference will focus on "Embracing African American Children and Families’ Unique Qualities” as part of a virtual event on Feb.18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The conference, sponsored by the UNI College of Education, features keynote sessions and two concurrent tracks with a mix of topics for adults and grades 6-12 students.. UNI President Mark A. Nook will give the welcome, followed by a range of speakers and a panel discussion.
The conference is free to UNI faculty, staff and students and for middle and high school students. Fee is $50 for the public. Social work continuing education credits are also being offered. Get more information and a link to register at
aac.uni.edu.
Photos: UNI men's basketball vs. Bradley University, Feb. 2
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 1
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter drives to the basket for a layup against Bradley University on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 3
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter gets a breakaway steal and finishes with a slam dunk against Bradley University on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 2
Northern Iowa's Tywhon Pickford goes to the basket for a layup against Bradley University on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 4
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter reacts after dunking the ball against Bradley University on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 5
Northern Iowa's Trae Berhow gets tangles as he drives between Bradley University defenders on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 6
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson takes a shot from the paint against Bradley University on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 7
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born is knocked down as Bradley University's Connor Hickman makes the steal on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 8
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter celebrates with teammates after making a dunk against Bradley University on earlier this season at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 9
Northern Iowa's Tywhon Pickford looks to make a pass under the basket against Bradley University on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 10
Northern Iowa's AJ Green squares up for a three-pointer against Bradley University on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 11
Northern Iowa's Noah Carter takes a shot from under the basket against Bradley University on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 12
Northern Iowa's Trae Berhow chases after a loose ball against Bradley University on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
MBBall UNI vs. Bradley 13
Northern Iowa's AJ Green drives towards the basket as Bradley University's Jayson Kent defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
