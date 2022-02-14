African American Children and Families Conference set for Feb. 18 at University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa’s 11th African American Children and Families Conference will focus on "Embracing African American Children and Families’ Unique Qualities” as part of a virtual event on Feb.18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The conference, sponsored by the UNI College of Education, features keynote sessions and two concurrent tracks with a mix of topics for adults and grades 6-12 students.. UNI President Mark A. Nook will give the welcome, followed by a range of speakers and a panel discussion.

The conference is free to UNI faculty, staff and students and for middle and high school students. Fee is $50 for the public. Social work continuing education credits are also being offered. Get more information and a link to register at aac.uni.edu.

