Affordable space at Red House Studios gives artists inspiration to create

CEDAR FALLS – Graceful ink drawings of butterflies flutter against one wall in Angela Waseskuk’s light-filled studio space. On another wall, a gray-and-black patterned ink snake undulates across paper, its fabric doppelganger coiled on a hook above it.
The artist’s passion for nature, ecology and natural history is on display throughout the small studio, one of four workspaces at Red House Studios, a pilot project for the Hearst Center for the Arts.
“It’s my retreat,” said Waseskuk, an art instructor at the University of Northern Iowa. “When I’m here, I can focus on my work without distractions. It’s a gift to have studio space to do what I love, and it has the feeling of an artist’s residency.”
Waseskuk is joined by Abigail Hedley, Noah Doely and Indonesia Fulcher as the quartet of artists leasing studios in the red single-story house located next door to the Hearst Center. The program began one year ago and has proven successful, said Heather Skeens, the center’s cultural programs supervisor.
“It’s been something I’d been thinking about for a while, the idea of providing affordable studio space for artists,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor at the center. She’d visited Mainframe Studios in Des Moines and was impressed by its mission to provide budget-friendly workspaces to artists and build a creative community.
“I would love to see that here on a smaller scale,” she said.
The city originally purchased the house in 1995 with an eye toward future expansion of the Hearst Center. Until 2017, it was a rental property. When the tenant left, the Hearst staff and Cedar Falls arts and culture board proposed the studio model, Skeens explained.
Its layout is in many ways perfect for studio space, with large windows in practically every room and a floor plan that radiates around a central space with a limestone (nonfunctional) fireplace. There are original hardwood floors and no interior doors. The house was brought up to city code with funds donated from the estate of Veda Rasmussen.
Although the pandemic curtailed several plans for Red House Studios, such as an artists’ open house, the Hearst’s model followed through on beginning a visiting artist program in Cedar Falls Community Schools that included classroom visits and a hands-on art project. Another important component is a one-year scholarship of studio space to a recent college art graduate.
Hedley, a UNI art graduate who primarily creates metal and soft sculptures, received the scholarship. “I jumped at the opportunity. I was unsure about what my next steps would be as a graduate and then the pandemic hit. This was a place I can go after work and be creative. It’s really exciting,” said Hedley, who works curating the public art collection in UNI’s Kamerick Art Building.
Her studio is at the front of the house and is relatively bare except for a table to work and bags of soft, pale wool fiber for needle felting. Barbed needles are stabbed repeatedly into the fiber to agitate and lock the fibers together to coax into a firm shape.
Hedley has taken this craft far beyond making felt balls and fuzzy critters to needle-felting a short jacket – making her own buttons, too, by pressing steel rods into shapes. There’s also a felted boot – “my size,” she said smiling – as soft as a house slipper, and a lamb’s head completed over the year.
“It’s time-consuming, but I’m exploring the idea of taking a craft idea as an art form that becomes fine art,” Hedley explained. When her scholarship expires, the artist will exit the studio and another recent graduate will take her place, whether from UNI, Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Wartburg College in Waverly or Fayette’s Upper Iowa University, Skeens said.
Doely, UNI associate professor of photography, credits Waseskuk with the motivation to find studio space. “I wanted the space, but Angela was more proactive than me. It’s helpful and inspiring to be around other creative people,” he said, although COVID-19 has reduced their direct interaction.
Slide projectors, boxes of slides and various cameras and equipment, including 19th century equipment for making cyanotypes, fill Doely’s studio. “I convert digital to analog, you could say.” He also keeps collections of odds and ends and materials that he uses to build or sculpt models and vignettes to photograph.
Choosing to participate in the Red House Studio was “a no-brainer,” said Waseskuk. “I want to support any program that is looking at long-term ideas for studio space. I’ve taught at UNI for 12 years and become focused on teaching, tuning out my own work. Now it’s time to re-prioritize my work.
Skeens hopes Red House Studios will become a feature at the Hearst Center. “Red House Studios has been a positive for us,” she said, and the one-year anniversary of the model program is significant. Presently the center is working on a feasibility study.
“Call it Hearst 2.0. The pandemic has offered us insight into how we use our spaces and the kinds of spaces we need for the future. We’re considering opportunities for expansion, steps to take moving forward, how to incorporate modern performance and classroom spaces and flexibility,” Skeens added.