WATERLOO -- Girls lined up this weekend to purchase $20 gowns to help make their prom dreams come true, with a little help from the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls.
"It's an event that we hold to provide dresses at a very affordable cost so girls can go to prom if they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford the extravagant prices that prom dresses are these days," said Sara McSweeney, vice president of community impact for Junior League.
The ninth annual Prom's Closet was held Friday and Saturday at Crossroads Center. The Junior League, an all-female volunteer organization, took the event over from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank after its initial year.
"We don't have any paid staff," McSweeney said. "Our mission is to train women to be leaders in the community."
The space for Prom's Closet is provided for free by Crossroads Center.
"All of the proceeds go directly into the Junior League and we funnel that back into the community through our programming," McSweeney said. "All of the proceeds stay in the Cedar Valley."
The event offered dresses sizes 0 to 24 for teenagers and adults looking for a dress for a special occasion. The dresses aren't just for prom, there are bridesmaids dresses and pageant dresses as well.
"We've had adult women who come and buy them for adult proms," McSweeney said. "We are very excited. It has grown into a huge event."
There were at least 800 dresses on hand for the event.
"We have short dresses, long dresses, all the colors and the majority of them are gently used," McSweeney said. "We do have some brand new ones with tags on."
The dresses are donated from bridals shops and Cedar Valley residents who want to help teenagers go to prom, she said. They also offer shoes for $3 and accessories for a $1, all sold cash-only.
"We have business that donate, but most of it is just community members that want to support and go do great things in our own community," McSweeney said.
The event is sponsored by Farmer's State Bank and Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry, McSweeney said.
The harsh weekend weather didn't deter folks. A line began forming an hour and half before the doors opened Friday.
Th event ran from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
"It's just this weekend," McSweeney said. "It's just a two day, short-term event. We've been planning it for months."
For McSweeney, seeing a girl find her dress is the highlight of the event.
"We've worked with girls who we know couldn't afford a dress, and they will find a dress and come out of the dressing room beaming," McSweeney said. "It brings tears to their mom's eyes and their eyes, it's just an amazing feeling to know we're helping teens get to prom."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.