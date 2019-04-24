{{featured_button_text}}
Aebleskiver dinner

Jill and Kelly Kestner practice their skills at cooking aebleskiver for Bethlehem Lutheran Church’s annual Æbleskiver dinner.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Who: Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

What: annual Æbleskiver dinner.

When: Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. (Seniors at 4:30 p.m.).

Where: 4000 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.

Details: The meal includes all-you-can-eat Æbleskiver, plus sausage, jello and dessert. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for youth 5-12 and free for kids younger than 5. All proceeds go to the youth for their next trip to the National Youth Gathering.

