Who: Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
What: annual Æbleskiver dinner.
When: Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. (Seniors at 4:30 p.m.).
Where: 4000 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.
Details: The meal includes all-you-can-eat Æbleskiver, plus sausage, jello and dessert. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for youth 5-12 and free for kids younger than 5. All proceeds go to the youth for their next trip to the National Youth Gathering.
