CEDAR FALLS -- An adult male eagle found ill earlier this month has died and officials determined the cause was lead poisoning.
The eagle was named Reinbeck and found at the side of the road not looking well near the Black Hawk/Grundy County line about Nov. 16, according to the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project.
He was taken to see Dr Lori Cherney of Den Herder Veterinay Hospital in Waterloo. He was weak and thin. Blood work was drawn for possible lead poisoning and a routine blood panel. An IV was started and fluids were given as he was dehydrated.
The eagle died Nov. 17. Late Wednesday, blood work tests revealed Reinbeck was poisoned from lead. At the time he was found he was eating a dead raccoon.
"It breaks rehabbers hearts to handle them knowing that despite your best efforts, the vast majority die despite aggressive and expensive treatment," the project posted on its Facebook late late Wednesday.
The group thanked all hunters and fishermen who hunt lead free, and asked others to advocate on their behalf to get others to do the same.
"It only takes a piece of lead the size of a grain of rice to kill an eagle. It is a shame that not everyone is listening ... this is our national symbol. He deserved to live wild and free and healthy!" the project posted in its statement.
