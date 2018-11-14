MANLY — Animal neglect charges are pending after nearly 170 dogs were rescued from a Worth C…

About the breed

The Samoyed is an adaptable, friendly and gentle dog, says the American Kennel Club. Nicknamed "Sammies," they are smart, social dogs that thrive with love and attention.

Their thick, all-white coats offer some protection from cold weather and requires regular brushing. A Samoyed's most delightful feature, a perpetual smile, has a practical function: The upturned corners of the mouth keep Sammies from drooling, preventing icicles from forming on the face.

Adult males range from 21-24 inches in height and 45-65 pounds. Females reach 19-21 inches tall and 35-50 pounds.

Source: American Kennel Club