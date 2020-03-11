Adoption event at Cedar Bend
Adoption event at Cedar Bend

Justin Cates

WATERLOO -- The public can attend the Cedar Bend Humane Society's St. Pittie’s Day Adoption Event beginning March 17 until March 20.

With an approved application for one of the shelter’s adoptable pit bulls or pit bull mixes, potential adopters will draw an adoption price from a pot of gold ranging from $20 to $80.

Adoption applications, photos, and information about pitties ready for adoption are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org. The Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center is located at 1166 W. Airline Hwy in Waterloo and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

