Additional show on Friday at newly remodeled planetarium at Grout Museum

WATERLOO -- The newly renovated Norris Corson Family Planetarium is now open to the public at the Grout Museum, 503 South St.

Shows will take place at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3 p.m. Friday. Due to high demand, a 2:15 p.m. show has been added. The museum will be closed on Saturday for New Year's Day.

Beginning Tuesday, showings are 3 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Planetarium admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children and veterans. General Museum Admission must ALSO be purchased to access the Planetarium. Museum Members receive free access to both the Planetarium and Museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0