Add pandemic to farmers’ woes

“It’s another issue that we are obviously trying to delve into,” said Sam Funk, who provides analysis and information to the Iowa Farm Bureau. “There are so many changing aspects taking place as this virus has grown and spread across the U.S., and this state.”

Dairy farmers like Jordan Hansen, whose family runs Hansen’s Dairy stores, have faced different issues: While the cows are milking just the same, an initial customer rush at their Cedar Falls and Waterloo locations was replaced weeks later with a slowdown.

As a result of coronavirus restrictions, the convenience store side of their Cedar Falls store had to close to the public, as have the farm tours.

And, while Hansen said online delivery had been on the back burner, the family is now pivoting to that quickly as demand for the service soars, as well as for mobile operations in area cities.

It’s all uncharted territory, said Hansen, noting she’s heard of large dairy operations in Wisconsin dumping milk down the drain when their school or restaurant customers closed.

“It’s just really hard to predict where we’ll be next week,” she said. “We hope, as a food outlet, we’re able to stay open the whole time. But, gosh, you just don’t know.”