CEDAR FALLS — Athletes gathered in the middle of a gym at the University of Northern Iowa’s Wellness and Recreation Center to warm up for a game of basketball.
After stretching as a group, the young people circled the gym for a couple laps. No one took a step, though. Participants in SportAbility of Iowa’s Adapted Sports Camp sped across the floor in wheelchairs.
Wednesday was the first day of the annual camp for children ages 5 to 18 with lower limb disabilities. They started the day on UNI’s tennis courts before coming to the gym. The athletes will try their hand at a series of sports during the camp, which continues through Friday.
“There’s between 15 and 20 athletes that have challenges” participating this year, said camp founder Jack Eherenman, largely from Iowa and surrounding states. Youths will also be exposed to sports like archery, track, rock climbing, softball, sit volleyball and flag football.
The camp is in its 13th year. “It’s slowly grown, but some years we’re down,” said Eherenman, due to people laid up from surgery, on vacation or at other camps. Participation is down “a little bit” but “we’ve got probably three to four new ones this year.”
Wednesday afternoon, athletes were getting tips on stopping and turning the wheelchairs from Vincen Liddle, president of SportAbility’s board of directors. He led them in drills to work on those skills before moving on to ball handling.
The wheelchairs are models not likely to be found in a nursing home. Designed for sports, users propel themselves by pushing against the chair’s wheels. They’re highly maneuverable and fast.
Kerian Young, 13, of Evansdale is in her third year of attending the camp and said there’s a reason she keeps coming back.
“The first time I tried it, I actually had fun,” Young noted. She especially likes archery, basketball and tennis.
In the fall, she’ll be starting her third year on the Rolling Panthers, a youth wheelchair basketball team founded by Liddle. The group plays against other wheelchair basketball teams in weekend tournaments all over the country.
“It kind of, like, helps kids meet new friends,” said Young, who also has lower limb disabilities.
“It’s fun for kids in wheelchairs so they can do sports,” added Jenna Olerich, 15, of Charles City. She has participated in the camp for five or six years and is also a member of the Rolling Panthers.
Olerich has a physical disability but doesn’t always have to use a wheelchair. She’s been involved in non-adapted sports in the past, but faced some difficulties in participating. Upon trying adapted sports, though, “they were so fun” that she now focuses on them.
Ryan Peyton, 21, of Independence, has been volunteering with the camp for three years after participating when he was 18.
“This camp has really helped out a lot of these kids to try out sports,” he said. Peyton himself got involved with the Davenport-based Eastern Iowa Outlaws, an adult wheelchair basketball team. This fall, he plans to play with the Rolling Lynx, a new team adult team being formed by SportAbility for those aging out of the Rolling Panthers.
Eherenman said organizers are trying to broaden wheelchair basketball’s exposure in an effort to get more people with and without disabilities to participate.
“We’d like to get it into high schools,” he explained, starting as an intramural sport. “SportAbility as a group is going into high schools, teaching classes.”
The group also hopes to work in elementary and middle schools and even with students at the college level. Eherenman said officials are always looking for volunteers and donors to help with such efforts.
For more information about SportAbility and its programs, visit its website at sportabilityofiowa.org. Contact the organization by phone at 269-4965 or email at info@sportabilityofiowa.org.
