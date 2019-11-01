WAVERLY — Activist and author the Rev. Lenny Duncan will speak on the Wartburg College campus Nov. 18 in McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center.
The 7 p.m. program, “Dear (College of the) Church …,” will be followed by a reception and book signing in the Hagemann Castle Room. Duncan also will speak Nov. 18 during the weekly chapel at 10:15 a.m., followed by a book signing in the Wartburg Store from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Both are open to the public.
Duncan wrote “Dear Church: A Love Letter from a Black Preacher to the Whitest Denomination in the U.S.” In his book he argues, among other things, that “it is time for the church to rise up, dust itself off, and take on forces of this world that act against God: whiteness, misogyny, nationalism, homophobia and economic injustice.”
You have free articles remaining.
Copies of the book are available at the Wartburg Store.
The unlikely preacher spent many of his teen years homeless after leaving home at 13 and was later incarcerated. He earned his master of divinity from United Lutheran Seminary and since March 2018 has served at Jehu’s Table in Brooklyn, N.Y.
He also is the executive director of Emmaus Collective, a network of churches that have agreed to enter into the covenant of quantifiable anti-racism work.
Duncan’s visit was made possible by the Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission, the Saemann Chair in World Communities and the Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.