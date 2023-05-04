The stunning collapse of three large banks in just two months – Silicon Valley Bank followed closely by Signature Bank in March, and First Republic over the weekend – may alarm many consumers, but some local banking experts say Cedar Valley bank customers have little to fear.

First Republic Bank became the third large regional bank with assets over $200 billion to fail in just a few weeks.

Experts think the bank’s business model of catering to a wealthy clientele left it susceptible. One retired and one active leader of local banks in the Cedar Valley aren’t too worried – even though some customers may be panicking.

“I think the impact will be minimal,” said Dave Deaver, the retired founder and president of First National Bank of Cedar Falls. “Local banks, especially Iowa banks, have typically been more risk averse. They didn’t typically make big plays like others and take on the risk that some others think they can do.”

Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and Signature Bank the same weekend – investors have wondered who’s next. First Republic quickly rose to the top of that list, but investors and analysts worried about banks such as Comerica and KeyCorp, which also had large numbers of accounts with deposits above the federally-insured level of $250,000.

“The other interesting piece is that there are not many people who have deposits beyond $250,000,” said Deaver. “And we’re more based on the farm economy than we are on the commercial economy. We look more toward the price of corn and soybeans, so that’s one reason why we are a little more protected.”

Lincoln Savings Bank CEO and President Erik Skovgard says there should be no impact to his local institution. However, the situation is to an extent creating panic he called “unnecessary.” That has led some of his bank’s larger depositors to worry and set up meetings with brass only to be reassured of the bank’s stability.

He said the bank’s lost deposit dollars from national customers and some current customers have spread their deposits across multiple banks — including those he said “wouldn’t have thought about doing that before this all happened.”

But new customers have “moved in,” knowing Lincoln Savings is “a good community bank,” and net deposits have gone up because of clients moving away from online banking to institutions offering brick and mortar locations.

“Certainly the collapse was a run on deposits, and it was a panic situation, but what people are missing is that it is based, too, on what they chose to invest their assets in. Mortgage backs, pricewise, were a really, really poor choice. When rates go up, their only choice is to sell these bonds at a huge, huge discount,” said Skovgard.

“If they would had made better choices on that side of the ledger, they would have been OK. It was about two or three big mistakes coming to head in a perfect storm.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

