ACKLEY -- One man was injured in a rural Grundy County crash Thursday afternoon.
Brent Ridder, 59, of Ackley, was extricated from his vehicle following the accident, reported about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 57 (Westbrook Avenue) about 2.5 miles east of Ackley, according to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Ridder was driving a Ford F-150 pickup eastbound on Highway 57 and attempted to pass a Kenworth LP truck being driven by Russell Ellingson, 50, of Ackley. Just as he was passing, the LP truck attempted a left turn into a farm driveway.
Ridder's truck overturned in the crash, trapping him inside.
Ridder was transported to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Ackley Ambulance and Fire Department.
In an unrelated accident in Grundy County Wednesday, Linda Case, 72, of Janesville, was transported to a private medical facility for minor injuries in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road D-53 about seven miles northwest of Conrad.
