ACKLEY -- An Ackley man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Franklin County Tuesday.
Ronald F. Sailer, 70, was transported to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines following the crash, reported about 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of 60th Street and Wren Avenue.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Sailer was going through a curve in a pickup truck and cross the center line hitting a the trailer of a semi being driven by Keith F. Dohlman, 63, of Geneva. Dohlman was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Ackley Fire and Rescue and the Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
