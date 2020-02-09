Ackley company recalls 270 pounds of beef sticks

ACKLEY — Family Traditions Meat Company is recalling approximately 270 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday. The product contains milk, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label, according to a press release from the USDA.

The fully cooked, ready-to-eat beef stick items were produced Nov. 14, Dec. 3, and Jan. 6, and have a shelf life of six months.

Subject to the recall are 3- and 6-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing “Arcadia MEATS SMOKED BEEF STICKS ORIGINAL” with lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46538” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered by a compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store, according to USDA officials.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, USDA officials said.