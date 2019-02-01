Try 1 month for 99¢
Salvation Army

WATERLOO — The Allen College Engagement Salvation Army Partnership free clinic will be open most Thursdays through May 2. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Thursday except for March 21 and April 18. Spanish interpreter services will be offered on each of those clinic days from 10 a.m. to noon.

Additional clinic hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 20, March 6 and 27 and April 10.

The ACE-SAP free clinic is located inside the Waterloo Salvation Army. Use the chapel entrance at 207 Logan Ave. Care is provided by registered nurses who are students in the Allen College nurse practitioner program.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments