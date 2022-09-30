Acclaimed pianist Stewart Goodyear joins wcysymphony for 'spectacular' evening of big music

CEDAR FALLS — On Saturday, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will open a new season with guest pianist Stewart Goodyear and a playlist featuring three of the greatest classical composers of all time.

“Rachmaninoff, Debussy and Mendelssohn – it’s a wonderful, expansive and really spectacular evening of orchestral music. It feels great to start off the season. This is what we’re meant to do as an orchestra – pull together 60-plus musicians and play large-scale works,” said wcfsymphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger.

The concert, “La Mer and Rachmaninoff” begins at 7 p.m. at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. Preceding the concert, there will be a special dedication of the newly named Catherine Cassidy Gallagher Great Hall, the result of a gift from the Gallagher Family Foundation.

Stewart Goodyear will play Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, described as the greatest piano concerto ever written and his most popular work. Opening with a series of great, deep chords reminiscent of church bells, the concert has been used in such movies as “Shine,” Clint Eastwood’s “Hereafter” and the Marilyn Monroe film, “Seven-Year Itch,” as well as having been reimagined in pop culture for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Eric Carmen.

Goodyear has been called “one of the best pianists of his generation” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, and is an accomplished pianist, improviser and composer. Weinberger and Goodyear became friends 16 years ago on when they worked together on a program for the Louisville (Kentucky) orchestra.

The Canadian-born pianist has performed with major orchestras around the world and has recorded Rachmaninoff’s concertos, as well as Grieg and Tchaikovsky, and the complete sonatas and piano concertos of Beethoven. A new album, “Phoenix,” was released in October 2021.

Debussy’s atmospheric, impressionistic French masterpiece “La Mer (The Sea)” will be presented by the orchestra, as well. “It’s another monster masterpiece. We’re taking on two big pieces, back-to-back in one show, and we’re embracing the challenge,” Weinberger said.

Typically, a symphony concert opens with an overture. In this instance, Weinberger has inverted the format and will conclude the concert with Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides, Op. 26, inspired by the composer’s 1829 visit to Fingal’s Cave, a basalt sea cave on the Scottish island of Staffa.

“The Mendelssohn is a well-known piece that we haven’t performed in a quarter of a century. It’s something more subtle emerging in a very evocative murmur. This is one of the composer’s most wonderful, silvery works and a wonderful orchestral experience. It’s a neat way to transition from the fireworks of two big pieces into new territory,” he explained.

Upcoming concerts include “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at GBPAC and “Holidays at Antioch,” featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” and Duke Ellington at Waterloo’s Antioch Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. Dec. 4

“La Mer and Rachmaninoff” concert tickets are on sale at www.wcfsymphony.org, or by calling (319) 273-4849. For more information, call the symphony office at (319) 273-3373 or visit the website.