WATERLOO --- A driver escaped serious injury when a pickup truck rolled during icy road conditions in Waterloo on Friday morning.
Details weren’t available, but the vehicle was traveling on Highway 20 around 7:30 a.m. when it left the roadway near Sergeant Road and rolled down an embankment before coming to a rest on its wheels.
Crews were also handling other crashes in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area early Friday.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
